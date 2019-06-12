Opportunities for the global aircraft carbon braking system market to reach $1.78 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft carbon braking system market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, business jets, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft carbon braking system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.78 billion by 2023 and with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and increasing installation of carbon braking systems in aircraft.

In this market, commercial aircraft, business jets, regional aircraft, and military aircraft are the segments by end use (aircraft type). Lucintel forecasts that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment followed by business jet and military aircraft. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aircraft segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to highest number of aircraft deliveries and production in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of nano-composite material in carbon braking system. Safran (Messier Bugatti Dowty), Honeywell, and Meggitt are among the major suppliers of carbon braking systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aircraft carbon braking system market increasing aircraft deliveries by aircraft type and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft carbon braking system market by aircraft type and region as follows:

By End Use (Aircraft type) (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2012 to 2023):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Regional Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

By Region (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2012 to 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

