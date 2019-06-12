Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

The information is based on a recent business intelligence report from IndustryARC, titled “Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market: By End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Motor drives, Inverters & UPS, Automotive (Electric & Hybrid Vehicles), HVAC, Renewable Energy and Others) & Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023).”

The global insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is projected for a double-figure growth rate during the forecast period 2014-2020. Today, the explosion of industrial applications coupled with the demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growing demand for IGBT technologies and packages. This is owing to the fact that electric vehicles require high voltage and high current for power conversion beyond those normally associated with vehicle electrical and electronic systems. IGBT provides the power control unit (PCU) which consists of one to two inverters plus a boost converter. Cost reduction in IGBT modules is the key factor to make electric cars more affordable, and thereby growing demand in the global insulated gate bipolar transistor market.

IGBT’s have become the transistor of choice for motor control applications. The characteristics that make them promising include their ability to pass greater current than an equivalent die size MOSFET transistor with more favorable drive schemes than bipolar transistors. In addition, IGBTs in many instances have lower conduction losses due to the saturation voltage, collector-emitter (VCEsat). This is due to IGBTs loss is based on collector current.

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market: Key Drivers

IGBTs have high internal electric fields and subject to large junction temperature swings, which are of paramount importance for the reliability of EV powertrains.

Fuji Electric Company has developed a direct liquid cooling thin IGBT module for the powertrains of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles. It contributes to make inverters thin and compact. IGBT regions enable reliable protection during times of short circuits and overheating.

According to IEEE standards, a fully digital controlled uninterruptible power system (UPS) is using IGBTs. IGBT market players are developing products that act as power switching devices of uninterruptible power system UPS) because of its speed switching property.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. recently introduced 7th-generation IGBT, which reduces power loss and has carved a niche for themselves in the insulated gate bipolar transistor market.

Despite the fact that IGBTs have been in the market for a while, the technology is still perfectly suited for high-voltage and high-current applications. The usage of IGBTs is growing not only in classical applications but also in electric vehicles. This is due to the fact that new technologies are able to switch up to 100 kHz. These provide PCU for electric vehicles. Cost reduction of its modules is profitable for electric cars. All factors put together, players in the global insulated gate bipolar transistor market can expect substantial profits in the near future.

