In-Dash Navigation System Market Report 2017 7?? edition Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis

According to the new market research report In-Dash Navigation System Market, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period, to reach USD 17.53 billion by 2022. In this study, 2016 has been considered the base year, and 2017 to 2022 the forecast period, for estimating the size of the in-dash navigation system market. The automotive industry is at a phase where various electronic devices such as lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, and navigation system are being installed in vehicles. The versatility and flexibility offered by automotive embedded systems have taken the electrification of automobiles to a new level.

Download PDF Brochure Of In-Dash Navigation System Market @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58230948

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in In-Dash Navigation System Market.

Passenger cars are estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Along with the rise in vehicle production, the demand for safety and comfort features has also increased among the end-users. According to the Organization International des Constructers automobiles (OICA) statistics, the global passenger vehicle production has increased from 59.9 million units (2011) to 72.1 million units (2016), at a CAGR of 3.77% over the period of five years. Also, developing countries such as China and India have witnessed significant economic growth, which in turn is increasing the demand for premium and luxury segment cars.

In-Dash navigation system with 3D-Maps is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022

The in-dash navigation system enabled with 2D-map technology accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to remain predominant during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth, the in-dash navigation system based on 3D maps is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The 3D maps market for Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, followed by the markets in North America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW, respectively. The growth of 3D maps navigation system is highly dependent on the telecommunication infrastructure, which is more advanced in developed countries such as Germany, U.S., and the U.K. Also, the introduction of safety regulations such as eCall or stolen vehicle recovery in Europe is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Get Sample Report Of In-Dash Navigation System Market @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58230948

Asia-Pacific: Largest market for in-dash navigation systems

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for in-dash navigation system from 2017 to 2022. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of prominent OEMs [Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan) and Nissan Motor Company Ltd (Japan)], strategic alliances, and exceptional communication infrastructure. The market growth is also boosted by the presence of growing economies such as China and India where the demand for the navigation system is rising due to increasing vehicles on the roads and heavy traffic jams.

Enquire Here to Get customization & check discount for report

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=58230948

Leading Players of In-Dash Navigation System Market are:

The ecosystem of the in-dash navigation system market consists of top tier-1 suppliers like Continental AG (Germany), Aptiv (UK), Robert Bosch GmbH. (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), and research institutes such as Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), and Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).