Global Water Purifiers Market to Grow at Over 10% CAGR till 2028

Increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization, deteriorating water quality, rising scarcity of freshwater resources to drive global water purifiers market through 2028

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2028”, global water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during 2019-2028, on account of rising number of water borne diseases, untreated waste discharge into water bodies and growing demand for efficient water purification technologies. Due to increasing level of water pollution, water purifiers have become the primary necessity for customers in developing economies. Countries such as China and India have high water pollution level, which is increasing the demand for water purifiers. According to the UN World Water Development Report 2019, 80% of the wastewater generated across the globe is released to the environment without treatment.

Membrane based water purification technology captured a dominating share in global water purifiers market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the market through 2028, on the grounds of efficient removal of bacteria, viruses, suspended solids, proteins and starch as well as low energy requirements. The second largest share was held by media technology in 2018, followed by UV technology; however, their shares are expected to decline during the forecast period due to inefficient removal of impurities. Asia-Pacific water purifiers market is expected to register fastest growth during forecast period. among end user segment, residential water purifiers segment holds the major share in global water purifiers market.

“Expanding industrial sector, increasing disposable income, growing awareness pertaining to substandard quality of water, and escalating demand for efficient water purification technologies are likely to propel the global water purifiers market in coming years. Additionally, rising levels of water pollution and implementation of rigorous marketing strategies by the companies are further expected to fuel the market. Moreover, increasing consumer base in Asia-Pacific is expected to help in achieving double-digit growth in the market.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2028” has evaluated the future growth potential of global water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzesemerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global water purifiers market.

