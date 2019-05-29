Disposable Blood Bags Market – New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report

Disposable blood bags are used for collection, storage, transportation, and transfusion of human blood and blood components. These bags are manufactured from bio-compatible PVC, compounded with suitable additives, which is not reactive to blood components. Disposable blood bags replace the use of glass bottles as glass bottles require thorough cleaning, rinsing, and autoclaving procedures as well as there are chances of its breakage at any stage. Furthermore, the use of disposable bags eliminates the possibility of any contamination.

Market Dynamics

Demand for disposable blood bags are witnessing significant growth owing to rising prevalence of blood related disorders and increasing number of road accidents that require blood transfusion. Blood transfusion is commonly used for supportive care in transplant surgery, cardiovascular surgery, massive trauma, and haematological therapy. According to New York Blood Center (NYBC) 2018 data, car accident and trauma victims may need over 50 red cell transfusions during entire treatment process.

Moreover, growing aging population, rising government initiatives, and increasing awareness for blood donation are major factors driving growth of the disposable blood bags market. For instance, according to the WHO report of 2016, approximately 112.5 million units of donated blood are collected annually worldwide. All these factors are expected to give significant thrust to the size of the global disposable blood bags market.

Increasing Prevalence of Blood Related Disorders such as Blood Cancer, Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Hemophilia, and Other Rare Blood Disorders is Expected to Drive the Disposable Blood Bags Market Revenue

Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and various blood related disorder (anemia, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease) is increasing demand for blood transfusion, which eventually drives growth of the disposable blood bags market. For instance, according to Red Cross Blood Organization facts of 2017 about blood needs, sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. and approximately 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients often require blood transfusions throughout their lives.

Disposable Blood Bags Market Restraints

Though the demand for blood transfusion is huge worldwide, there is a shortfall in blood supplies in low-income countries due to lack of a robust infrastructure for blood collection, distribution, and storage. In most of the emerging economies, there is no national blood service as a result organizations are struggling to provide blood to meet the needs of the population.

Moreover, the medical infrastructure is also poor in these countries. Patients, in need of blood transfusion, are often located at great distances from hospitals and clinics, pushing up mortality rates. Production of disposable blood bags is stacked due to the presence of numerous stringent standards and regulations starting from manufacturing to marking for disposable blood bags.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2170

Disposable Blood Bags Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global disposable blood bags market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2026, North America is expected to hold the leading position in the global disposable blood bags market, owing to well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure providing timely blood transfusion services. Growing awareness among people for blood donation is also a major factor driving growth of the disposable blood bags market. According to the Red Cross Blood Organization blood supply statistics of 2017, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood every year.

Disposable Blood Bags Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global disposable blood bags market include AdvacarePharma, Fresenius Kabi, Grifols, HLL Lifecare, Haemonetics Corporation, Macopharma, Neomedic, Poly Medicure, SURU International, Span Healthcare, and TERUMO PENPOL. Use of biosafety materials in the manufacturing of blood bags and favorable support from government authorities is expected to create huge growth opportunities for disposable blood bag manufacturers.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com