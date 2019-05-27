Printed Electronics Market Is Expected to Witness Higher Demands Till 2025

San Francisco, 27 May 2019 – “Printed Electronics Market Analysis By Material (Ink and Substrate), By Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, And Flexographic), By Device (Display, Photovoltaic, Lighting, RFID, And Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, [2018 – 2025]”

The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 19.15 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging demand for the flexible electronics at low manufacturing costs and the need for eco-friendly technologies is paving the way for increased adoption of the technology.

Additionally, the increasing penetration of IoT worldwide is proving to be a prime factor in pulling the printed electronics market over the forecast period. The continuously growing demand for IoT in the telecommunication industry for enhancing the network and optimizing the performance along with operations is expected to propel the application of technology over the forecast period.

Numerous technological advancements and developments have led to the evolution of various electronic gadgets and instruments. The growing awareness and user-friendly technologies are leading to the early adoption of these innovative products significantly.

Competent players of the industry are investing largely on the related R&D activities in order to enrich the product portfolios and establish their presence in the market. Eventually, adoption of the efficient and reliable technologies such as printed electronics has turned out to be a necessity for the manufacturers across the globe. Therefore, the printed electronics is anticipated to seek a notable attention across the consumer electronic sector over the forecast period.

China printed electronics by device, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

The printed electronics market is categorized based on the materials needed, technologies, and the devices holding a major application over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region contributes to the major demand of the conductive inks and is expected to hold the grip over the estimated time. This demand can be accredited to the increased production of consumer electronics across the regional countries.

However, the North America and European countries such as UK, Germany, and Norway includes various organizations and associations involved in the promoting and investing in R&D for developing the printed electronics technology. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness heavy demand which has led the companies to invest heavily for enhancing the ink quality, reliability, and other conductive properties.

The characteristic features of the inkjet technology such as less ink consumption and material wastage, flexibility, compactness, and less initial investment is leading the technology to experience a noteworthy swift over the estimated period. Furthermore, printed electronic RFID devices is another segment to observe a remarkable rise over the forecast period owing to the demanding application in the packaging sector. Hence, impacting positively for strengthening the global printed electronics market across the globe.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The printed electronics market growth can be accredited to the increasing adoption of the inkjet technology, the growing display and printed RFID devices segments.

The increasing awareness regarding the conservation of natural resources is leading to the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives, such as the adoption of photovoltaic devices which is further attributing the technology growth.

Conductive inks and the screen printing technology are the two segments dominating the overall printed electronics market constituting the major share.

Various organizations and associations are promoting the printed electronics technology in the European countries such as Germany and UK, constituting for a considerable share in 2015.

The key industry participants include Enfucell Oy, GSI Technologies, NovaCentrix, and T-Ink, Inc. The major enhancement strategies followed by the competent players include signing partnerships or distribution agreements, mergers, and acquisitions along with enriching their portfolios by undertaking continuous R&D.

Grand View Research has segmented the global printed electronics market on the basis of material, technology, device, and region:

Printed Electronics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Ink

Substrate

Printed Electronics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Inkjet

Screen

Gravure

Flexographic

Printed Electronics Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Display

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

Printed Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

