Streamline Your Design Control, Quality Management, And Regulation Compliance with Orcanos Software Solutions

ORCANOS provides a highly flexible document management software solution to achieve ISO compliance requirement and your digital makeover goals. Built on the intellect compliance platform, an award winning no-code platform, ORCANOS offers the most configurable document control solution in the industry.

ORCANOS cloud document management system is a powerful, centralized, and incorporated solution to administer your quality needs today and tomorrow. The company has been helping organizations meet their observance and quality needs for over decades.

“ORCANOS Medical provided a platform to easily deal with complexities entailed in capturing and managing of product requirements (System, Software, Hardware, Mechanical, etc), risks management and traceability in a highly regulated environment…” Fio Igor Stankovski, Technical Program Manager, Fio

The Orcanos medical device customers are able to manage and improve productivity and quality, streamline compliance with regulations such as IEC 62304, ISO 13485, and ISO 14971. By implementing Orcanos smart dashboards as well as real-time alerts, their customers can keep track on ongoing projects.

Key Features of ISO Document Management Software:

• Combine design control (ALM) with quality management system as well as regulation in a central repository

• Easily generate ready for submission documents

• Integrated risk management

• Easy customization

• Better tracking and control with custom reports

• End to end traceability

• Realtime alerts

The Orcanos software team has the ability to tailor custom solutions using their vast experience, along with an integrated ALM and quality management system. The Orcanos solution is an ideal match for SMBs and for enterprise of all sizes.

The main industries they are currently focused on are High-tech & electronics, medical device, pharma and automate document control.

About Orcanos Software

Founded in 2005, Orcanos is the only corporation that provides integrated software for ALM (Design Control) and quality management (QMS), united with regulations compliance, and specialises in the medical device industry.

With decades of proven experience in a regulated hi-tech industry, they have a qualified team helping in building their operational excellence. Their R&D centre is located in India and Israel, dedicated to create and augment the Orcanos ALM software tool. This tool is used to help the customer implement their processes and methodologies without any difficulty.

For more information on ISO document control software, visit https://www.orcanos.com/compliance/dms-document-control-software-systems/