Are you currently In Will need of High Top quality, Low Cost Fuel Level Sensors?

FPI’s higher high quality Fuel Level Float Style Sensors give constant dependable signals measuring the diesel fuel level inside a tank. These sensors are produced with sturdy strong Buna Floats or optional Stainless Steel Floats that slide on a brass or stainless steel stem. As the float moves over the switch, its constructed in magnetic field activates the reliable, internal switch. The fuel level sensors are typically mounted in the best of the tank and can be built with rapid connect cam and groove fittings affording quick and uncomplicated access for the sensor. Higher good quality cable or Teflon wire makes for dependable connections towards the control panel. Offered Nema 4X rated housings would be the finest selection for outdoor applications. Get extra information about Fuel Level Sensors

Benefits of Using FPI Fuel Level Sensors

FPI fuel level sensors are made to final numerous hundred million cycles when the load switching plus the operating atmosphere is optimized. The fuel level switches are highly trusted and are developed to a 1/8” tolerance and 1/16” repeatable accuracy. Our particular low profile Buna float option permits for a number of levels to be positioned near one another around the identical sensor for tight switch points in both shallow or deep fuel tanks. The inexpensive, all stainless-steel design is definitely an fantastic selection for Bio Diesel fuels or DEF applications. Our UL recognition provides you reassurance. Custom fuel level sensors might be constructed in 72 hours to meet your precise specifications.

Standard Applications

Diesel fuel tanks that power backup electric generators are an incredibly prevalent application for FPI fuel level sensors. These sensors have already been installed in backup generators from areas in hurricane vulnerable tropical places to remote Alaska mountain villages and everywhere in involving. Our sensors may be discovered in diesel fuel tanks, gasoline tanks, DEF applications as well as other tanks measuring many different various liquids. Fuel Level Sensors are used for higher level and redundant high level signals to alert the operator that the fuel tank is complete, eliminating spills from more than filling the tanks. Approach level switch points like ¾, ½ and ¼ full supply back up for continuous level tank sensing and Low and Important Low provide signals to insure the generator does not run out of fuel.

Functionality Benefits & A Track Record You Can Trust

FPI Sensors provides the most beneficial combination of low expense, higher high quality and speedy turn manufacturing. We can build your custom fuel level sensor in 72 hours. Our commitment to providing the highest level of satisfaction will be evident the minute you contact us. Our commitment to good quality drives our organization’s structure. FPI’s employees take pride and accountability for every sensor built. Our strict adherence to good quality procedures and high quality components maximize durability and life of your fuel level sensors.