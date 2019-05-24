Top 3 Growth Trend in Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

According to the new market research report The report “Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Testing Type (Functional, Performance, Network, Security, Compatibility, and Usability), Service Type (Professional and Managed), Application Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The IoT testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 302.9 Million in 2016 to USD 1,378.5 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.4%.
Objectives of the Study
- To define, describe, and forecast the Internet of Things (IoT) testing market, on the basis of testing types, service types, application types, and regions
- To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and burning issues)
- To strategically analyze micro markets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market and details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders
- To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
- To analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new partnerships, and new product developments in the IoT testing market
Drivers
- Microservices driving the development of enhanced IoT applications
- Rising importance of DevOps
- Need for IP testing of rising IoT devices
- API monitoring is set to play a crucial role
- Need for shift left testing of IoT
Market Developments
- In January 2017, Rapid7 partnered with Coalfire, an industry-leading cyber risk management and compliance solution provider. This partnership enabled Rapid7 to deliver its PCI Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) services. This partnership benefitted customers with the combined power of top-rated vulnerability management and compliance expertise.
- In May 2016, Capgemini also launched digital manufacturing services to cater to its manufacturing clients for helping them with a reduction in the turnaround time and productivity gains by building smart connected plants & products, thereby enabling them to adopt new business models for the digital age.
- In December 2016, SmartBear Software partnered with Wipro, a global information technology, consulting, and outsourcing company. This partnership enabled SmartBear to provide a test readiness platform to its znterprise customers, expanding its addressable market.
