UFC and Aurora Cannabis in ‘multi-million dollar’ partnership

An unlikely combination, Aurora Cannabis has announced to investors that it is currently working on a partnership with the UFC in an “exclusive, multi-year, multi-million dollar, global partnership” which is set to revolutionize and advance CBD research.

The Canadian based cannabis cultivation company said in a statement that they plan to work with UFC athletes to conduct clinical studies on pain management, inflammation, exercise recovery, injury and mental well-being.

CBD or cannabidiol is a natural chemical compound that is beneficial in health orientated products. Recently we have seen a huge increase to the markets of CBD products from beverages to bath bombs.

CEO of Aurora Cannabis Terry Booth said in a note to investors on Tuesday “This global partnership places focus squarely on the health and well-being of UFC’s talented and highly trained athletes.The Aurora-UFC research partnership creates a global platform to launch targeted educational and awareness campaigns, while creating numerous opportunities to accelerate our global CBD business.”

Aurora’s research team will be led by Dr. Jason Dyck, who is a well-respected professor at the Alberta University, and also a Canadian Research Chairman in molecular medicine. Dyck also is under Aurora’s wing as an independent director on the board, which has proved to be extremely beneficial for Aurora. The research itself is set to be carried out at the UFC’s performance institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White UFC president and face of the sport said ““Since the day we opened the Performance Institute, our primary goal was to offer UFC athletes the best possible training, nutrition, and recovery services, this partnership with Aurora is an extension of that goal, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Aurora to find new ways to improve the health and safety of athletes who compete in UFC.”

This huge move by Aurora, is following in the footsteps of Canopy Growth’s partnership with NHL Alumni Association. Canopy Growth announced in March that they are working with the NHL to conduct double blind clinical tests, which will be performed on almost 100 ex hockey professionals. What Canopy aims to do, is to reduce the reliance sports stars have on Highly-addictive opioid medication and other pharmaceutical painkillers. In light of Aurora’s press release, the stock has taken a small decline, however once the formalities are taken care of, and once Aurora shows positive results, we can expect a very nice return.

