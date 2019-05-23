Thermal Ceramic Market to grow faster by the end of year 2025

Thermal Ceramic Market

Overview:

Thermal ceramic is a material that helps in reducing heat loss in various industrial process, which makes it a suitable choice for thermal insulation purpose and helps industries in saving energy and reducing manufacturing cost.

Increase in demand from end-use industries such as mining & metal processing and power generation drives the growth of the global thermal ceramic market. In addition, increase in need for saving energy and rapid growth in infrastructural development in developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea are expected to boost the growth of the global thermal ceramic market. Furthermore, high growth potential in non-metallic minerals is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

However, environmental concern regarding unmanageable recycling of thermal ceramic and carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibers will restrain the growth of the global market. On the contrary, improvement in low bio-persistent materials and need for recycling of refractories are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global thermal ceramic market.

The global thermal ceramic market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into insulation bricks and ceramic fibers. By temperature, the market is segmented into 1,400 to 1,600c, 1,000 to 1,400c, and 650 to 1,000C. By end-user industry, the market is segmented into chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal processing, power generation, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Unifrax Corporation, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., Ibiden Co., Ltd., RHI Magnesita, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, The 3M Company, Rath & Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and YESO Insulating Product Co. Ltd. Other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) are ZIRCAR Ceramics, Inc., Promat International NV, and Skamol A/S.

Key Benefits for Thermal Ceramic Market:

• Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the thermal ceramic market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

• The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Thermal Ceramic Key Market Segments:

By Type

• Ceramic Fibers

• Insulation Bricks

By Temperature

• 1,400 to 1,600C

• 1,000 to 1,400C

• 650 to 1,000C

By Application

• Mining & Metal Processing

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Manufacturing

• Power Generation

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA