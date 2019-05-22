Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2018–2023

The market for robotic waterjet cutting machines is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next 5 years. The increasing demand for robotics in the transportation, automotive, aerospace, and construction industries boost the market for robotic waterjet cutting machines.

The waterjet cutting machine market is expected to grow from USD 921.7 million in 2018 to USD 1,248.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The high demand from the Asian metal and metal-manufacturing industries is driving the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market.

Waterjet cutting machine is a tool that uses a high-pressure jet stream of water to cut different materials. The jet stream may contain pure water or an abrasive material mixed with it. The waterjet cutting technology is capable of cutting various materials, including metals, glass, stones, foams, and reflective materials without melting, distorting, or warping their original structure. These machines do not require heat for cutting and thus maintain the base quality of the material being processed. This makes waterjet cutting highly suitable for cutting the materials which are sensitive to high temperatures.

The waterjet cutting machine market for foam product cutting is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. These machines are used for cutting various types of foam, including reticulated foam, polyester foam, polyether foam, polyurethane foam, and furniture/upholstery foam. Waterjet is used for cutting foams that are used in applications such as aircraft part packaging, military packaging, foam dock protectors, foam protective barriers, foam mattresses, and cushioning foam.

Scope of the Report

The report scope covers the waterjet cutting machine market based on the following segments:

Waterjet cutting machine market, by product type

3D waterjet cutting machines

Micro waterjet cutting machines

Robotics waterjet cutting machines

Waterjet cutting machine market, by application

Exotic metal and non-traditional material cutting

Ceramic/stone cutting

Glass/metal Art

Gasket cutting

Fiberglass cutting

Foam product cutting

Waterjet cutting machine market, by industry

Electronics

Metal fabrication

Automotive

Aerospace

Food Processing

Textile

Machine

Manufacturing

Medical Device

The waterjet cutting machine market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the expansion of the metal fabrication and automotive industries, coupled with the growing machine manufacturing industry, in India and China, among others. In addition, factors such as the rise in infrastructural expenditure, growing population, and increased consumer spending are the main drivers for the waterjet cutting machine market growth in APAC.

