Nanocellulose Market advancement by year 2018 – 2025

Nanocellulose is interpreted as a material obtained from wood fibers, and are preferred for their paramount strength at par with a lightweight material called Kevlar. Nanocellulose unlike Kevlar are completely renewable, and is perfect for making for body armour, which is light and strong. Besides this, they are used for making super flexible screens. In addition, the material can make fanciest dressing for wounds, owing to its highly porous as well as super absorbent nature.

Increasing petroleum costs coupled with high -energy intensity, during the production of synthetic polymers as well as chemicals are driving the nanocellulose market. On the other hand, the novel use of the material ranging for wound healing, artificial skin to biodegradable food packing and more is likely to create greater opportunities in years to come.

The nanocellulose market is segmented based on product type, application and geography. The product types covered in the market research report consists of Nanofibrillated cellulose, Bacterial nanocellulose and Nanocrystalline cellulose. Applications discussed during the study food and beverage, oil and gas, personal care, composites, electronics and others. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA would observe tremendous growth.

The major nanocellouse market players active in the industry are VTT Group, Innventia, Novozymes, Ineos Bio, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Forest Products Inc., Nanocellulose and Kruger Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

• Nanofibrillated Cellulose

• Bacterial Nanocellulose

• Nanocrystalline Cellulose

• By Application

• Food and Beverage

• Oil and Gas

• Personal Care

• Composites

• Electronics

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia -Pacific

• LAMEA

Key Players

• VTT Group

• Innventia

• Novozymes

• Ineos Bio

• Triveni Interchem Private Limited

• Forest Products Inc.

• Nanocellulose and Kruger Inc.