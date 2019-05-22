Impact Modifier Market : Professional Industry study by 2025

Impact modifiers are the materials used to improve the durability and toughness of plastic resins particularly those which are subjected to impact forces or cold weather service. They act as a compensation for inherent brittleness or embrittlement occurring at subzero temperatures, notch-sensitivity, and crack propagation. Other characteristics improved along with these are optical & tensile properties, weatherability, processability, flammability, heat distortion, and cost. Different variety of impact modifiers depending on the host polymer and the needed properties are available.

The impact modifier market is currently in its advanced state and PVC is the largest application market. Asia-Pacific covered the largest market share in the global impact modifiers market in 2015. The growth and development of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive end use industries in the region is projected to drive the growth of the impact modifiers market. Other factors that drive the impact modifier market are increase in use of impact modifiers across various end-use industries and technological advancements.

The report segments the impact modifier market on the basis of types, application, end users, and geography. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into ABS, AIM, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is classified into PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics, and others. The segmentation for end user industries includes packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Further innovations in the market includes launch of impact-enhancing modifier that enables polyolefin sheet processors to boost toughness or reduce gauge without sacrificing strength by Teknor Color Co., in August, 2016. Similarly, promotion of a range of novel graft copolymers from Japanese company NOF Corp. consisting of a polyolefin or polycarbonate as the main chain and a vinyl-based copolymer as the branch polymer in May 2016 is another achievement.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Clariant AG, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Chemtura Corporation is also provided in this report.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1639

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global impact modifier market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

• Geographically, the impact modifier market is analyzed based on the basis of various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It also includes the analysis of major countries in each geographic region.

• This study explains the competitive landscape and value chain analysis, which interprets the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trend and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value and quantity.

• Exhaustive analysis by type helps understand the technology employed currently along with the upcoming techniques that would gain prominence in the future.

• An in-depth analysis of current research and advancements within impact modifier market is provided with key market dynamic factors to predict the behavior of the market.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

IMPACT MODIFIER MARKET KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

• ABS

• AIM

• ASA

• MBS

• EPDM

• CPE

• Others

By Application

• PVC

• Nylon

• PBT

• Engineering Plastics

• Others

By End-User Industry

• Packaging

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Others

• By Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 South Africa

 Brazil

 Rest of LAMEA