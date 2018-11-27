Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2023 Future Report

Data Center Life Cycle Services

Data center life cycle services facilitates the activities that support the projects and operation of a data center, which provides processing, storage, networking, management and the distribution of data within an enterprise.

They are of two categories namely, services provided to a data center and services provided from a data center.

Scope of the Report:

Major factors driving the data center life cycle services market are reduction of costs by eliminating manual checks of servers and other data center assets. It also provides increased efficiency and productivity, and decreased human efforts.

The growing data and storage requirement increases the associated data center assets and costs. In order to minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are developing more scalable and efficient data center management solutions.

The global Data Center Life Cycle Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Life Cycle Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Center Life Cycle Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Life Cycle Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schneider Electric

HP

IBM

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Optimum Path

Raritan

CA Technologies

FieldView Solutions

Huawei Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Ph: +1-214-736-7666 (US)