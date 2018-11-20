Motorized Blinds And Shades: A Business Powered By Innovation

Motorized blinds and shades’ popularity is increasing due to the convenience, privacy/security, glare control, and UV protection provided by them. Motorized blinds and shades are controlled by wireless remotes and are available in various forms such as solar shades, blackout shades and skylight shades. They are being used for energy management during summer as it prevents the room from getting heated, and it is used to capture natural solar heat during winter.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE BLIND AND SHADE MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $16 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are using platinum technology by having platinum technology remote control, simply by connecting to a platinum technology satellite eye to the motor housing. They can also use satellite battery backup or an optional AC transformer eliminating the need for batteries. And companies can invest in providing customers with more customized options, so they can increase their results in the market.

Hunter Douglas was the biggest player in the blind and shade manufacturing market, with revenues of $2.8 billion in 2016. Douglas’ strategy aims at growing in the market and increase their market share by continuously introducing innovative and proprietary products and by expanding their presence in key geographic markets. It also includes emphasizing brand consistency, ease, and personalization, driving people to dealer.

Blinds and shades manufacturing firms engage in producing venetian blinds, other window blinds, shades, curtain and drapery rods, poles, curtains and drapery fixtures. The blinds and shades products may be manufactured on a custom or stock basis.

