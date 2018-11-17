London Stone Development Day Gets Landscapers and Designers Talking

London Stone recently held their seventh Development Day of the year – ‘Better Together’, joining with 50 of the greatest landscapers and designers in the UK for three hours of discussion, networking and rather good food.

‘Better Together’ held at London Stone’s North London Showroom featured numerous on-stage discussions between industry experts, with leaders explaining how they started their businesses, what had contributed to their success thus far and what they believed collaboration between landscapers and designers could bring to the table. Just some of the speakers included Bowles & Wyers chief executive John Wyer, and Rosebank Landscaping directors Matt Keightley and Cameron Wilson.

More information regarding this wonderful Development Day are available on the London Stone website here: https://www.londonstone.co.uk/blog/better-together-london-stone-development-day-gets-landscapers-designers-talking/

A spokesperson and representative from London Stone was incredibly eager to comment saying, “I think this was our biggest and most successful development day to date. It was absolutely amazing to see so many industry peers in one place, and to see landscapers building fantastic relationships.”

