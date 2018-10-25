Global Aramid Fibre Market, By Type, By Applications, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Aramid Fibre Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Aramid Fibre Market is projected to reach USD 5.19 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of over 9% owing to the growing defence spending by governments globally. Moreover, the increasing preference of Aramid Fibres over others due to their superior properties coupled with the rising use as automotive composites will drive the market during the forecast period. Based on the type, the para-aramid segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to widespread use due to ultra-high strength as a result of highly oriented and rigid molecular structure. Based on the application, the optical fibre segment is projected to lead the market for the next five years, due to the rising need of a strong and durable optical fibre cable for internet and telecommunication sector. Europe & CIS leads the Aramid Fibre market, due to the rising demand of security and protection in countries like United States and Canada.

Some of the leading players in the Global Aramid Fibre Market are E. I. Dupont Nemours & Co, Teijin Ltd, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Toray Chemicals South Korea Inc, Hyosung Corp, Kolon Industries Inc, Huvis Corp, Kermel, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, SRO Aramid (Jiangzu) Co. Ltd etc.

