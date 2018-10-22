Global Artificial Photosynthesis Market Research and Forecast 2018-2030

“Artificial photosynthesis to mark substantial growth due to increasing sustainable development and economic & efficient technology demand.”

According to OMR analysis, the global artificial photosynthesis market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The artificial photosynthesis market is estimated to grow modestly during the forecast period due to its characteristics to provide alternative fuels in the form of hydrogen and bio fuels which can be utilized to produce electricity. The global artificial photosynthesis market can be bifurcated into by geography further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Artificial Photosynthesis is focused on the clean energy technology which involves conversion of sunlight, water, carbon dioxide into carbohydrates, hydrogen and bio fuels. The application areas for these bio fuels are increasing with evolution of green technology in number of industries. The technology possesses advantages over conventional energy resources and far better than current photovoltaic cells. The technology is in developmental phase and soon with recent breakthroughs in the research of the technology it will be in the market by 2022. For instance, “A Leaf Project” an initiative of the European Union to design and develop fully functional scheme. With growing research and development on the artificial photosynthesis North America is the leading shareholder of the market value. Some of the major labs such as Berkeley Lab, Bioecon and so on are continuously developing the country’s artificial photosynthesis research and keeping it ahead of Canada. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China and India are taking their foot forward for green technology as the pollution concerns are growing in these countries rapidly.

