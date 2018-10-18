Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon – 2BHK, 3BHK Luxury Apartments

Godrej Sector 85 is a whole new venture offering world-class apartments with world-class amenities. Being developed by Godrej Properties, the leading real estate developer, Godrej Properties keeps the legacy of innovation and excellence by launching the project in Sector 85 Gurgaon. These modern apartments are designed well to fulfill your luxury desires. It is known to have baroque façade to beguile the grandeur to welcome the guests.

These 8 skyscrapers have 12-14 stories with all of the modern features and world-class facilities. It has expansive premise of 9 acres with a lot of elongated and green grooves. In addition, the project has a lot of green features, such as LEED and solar plant to make it energy efficient. Located in prime location of the city, you can truly facilitate yourself with seamless road and rail connectivity as well as public amenities.

The whole place is a host of world-class amenities where you can enjoy premium living. It has world-class clubhouse and poolside bar which always remains open at your service. It has concierge service at your doorstep to prevent all your worries of arrangement. Some of the modern amenities include gaming arcade, Astro Turf play area, and small flower gardens for amusement of kids and teens where they can have fun in well-resourced gym and advanced sports courts. It also has yoga plaza and ultra-modern fitness center to help you stay healthy. You can also buy groceries and daily essentials from a retail market located on the ground floor.

In addition, the apartments are designed well coveted architecture which is outfitted with beautiful décor. It has imported marble fitting on the floor with well-designed finishing to make home no less than a paradise. It has glass windows from floor to ceiling height to give the memorable and spectacular views in rainy days. In addition, it has beautiful color scheme to enhance the overall look of cornices on walls. Sanitary fittings and stylish faucets have been offered in the bathrooms. It has U-shaped modular kitchen designed with granite platform, ceramic tiles, and Italian dining table.

Amenities

• Intercom facility

• Valet parking and concierge facility

• AstroTurf play area

• Retail market

• Poolside bar

• Native gardening

• Community centre and clubhouse

• Barbecue area which infuses nostalgic appeal

• Gymnasium loaded with synergy strength equipments

• Olympic size swimming pool

• 4-tier security

• Mini theater

• Cardio theater in fitness centre

• Additional guest rooms

• Gaming arcade

• Badminton, basketball and squash court

• Yoga plaza

Key Specifications

• Birch flooring in well-designed bedrooms

• Imported marble flooring

• Floor to ceiling glass windows

• Hardwood ceiling

• French toile curtains

• Stylish faucets with sanitary fittings

• Amalgamating color scheme

• Wooden entrance with mortise lock

• Cornices as well as oil paints on walls

• U-shaped kitchen with Italian style dining table

• Veneer finishing in modular kitchen

The project is closely located to Pataudi Road and is positioned 30 minutes from Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://www.godrejairsector85gurgaon.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon Properties.