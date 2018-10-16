Global Aircraft Tires Market is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025. Aircraft tires deliver a pillow of air that supports absorb the roughness and shocks while takeoffs and landings. It supports the weight of the aircraft while on the ground and provide the necessary traction for stopping and braking aircraft on landing. The aircraft tires must be carefully maintained to meet the rigorous needs of the basic job to accept a variety of dynamic and static stresses dependably. Mostly the aircraft tires are made under the guidance of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Rise in geo-political tension has held to increased investment in the defense sector, as various countries want authority in air defense, increasing disposable income and growth in business activity are the drivers fueling the growth of the market. In addition, rise in aircraft orders have also encouraged the market growth. High growth in developing markets is expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Product type, platform, application and geography are the segmentation of the global aircraft tires market. Product type segment comprises radial, and bias. Platform segment is classified into fixed wing, and rotary wing. By application, the market is categorized into defense and commercial (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, and regional transport aircraft). By end user, the segment is bifurcated into OEM tires, replacement tires, and retread tires.

Based on geography, the global aircraft tires market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include WILKERSON COMPANY, INC., Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC, Specialty Tires of America, Inc., Petlas, Aviation Tires & Treads LLC, Bridgestone India Private Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd., and MICHELIN among others.

