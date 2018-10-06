6th Chef Summit by Indian Culinary Forum Concluded On Great Informative F&B Industry Insights

Gurugram: The sixth Chef Summit was organised on the occasion of the 15th Annual Chef Awards by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) along with the Tagtaste on 4th October 2018 at Hotel Leela Ambience Gurugram. This year the 6th Chef Summit was formulated with interesting topics on which various F&B Masters from PAN India gave their key insights. The key topics of the chef summit were F&B Entrepreneurs: Path to Success, Building Capabilities & Career Progression, India: Multiple cuisines, is convergence possible? etc.

Mr. Rajeev Kaul, President, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, was the Chief Guest of the summit. Renowned names from the Hospitality industry presented their points of view to the 400 participants as well young chefs and trainees of catering and hotel management institutes.

Organised under the leadership of Mr. Anil Bhandari, Chairman, Organising Committee ICF, and Chef Davinder Kumar, President ICF, present at the occasion were Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Chef M.S. Gill, President IFCA, Celebrity Chef Rakesh Sethi and Chef Sudhir Sibal, former Vice-president ITDC, Chef Gautam Chaudhry, Chef Ashish Bhasin, Chef Arun Chopra.

Mr. Rajeev Kaul, in consonance with the theme of the Chef Summit “F&B- The Next Convergence: The Future of India’s Food In A Multispeed World” spoke of the opportunity to make India the Cuisine Capital of the world as India has the maximum number of curries and cuisines in the world. “Today chefs are given a brighter role than the F&B Managers. It’s a privilege to be a chef as in French Chef means boss or a leader. Chef’s should keep Quality as their prime focus while doing up the food. They need to be smart in terms of revenue/profit sq ft planning”, said Rajeev Kaul, President, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts.

Mr. Anil Bhandari, in his inaugural address thanked the participants, panellists and the ministry of F&B for the support provided all these years to Indian Culinary Forum. “Every year we conduct chefs summit to exchange ideas and views what is happening in our industry. To learn more from all the specialists of culinary art, these summits play a great role. Chefs are not only kitchen masters but are artist, scientist, and financial analyst. This industry (chefs fraternity) is 23 times bigger than the bollywood industry. The growth of the Food & Beverage Industry and its contribution to the revenue in the organized sector, was valued at over Rs. Rs 309,110 crore in 2016, a growth of 7.7% since 2013, and is likely to be Rs. 500,000 crore by 2020. The current employment is around 5.8 million and is expected to be close to 28.7 million by 2020”, said Anil Bhandari, Chairman, Organising Committee Indian Culinary Forum.

Chef Davinder Kumar, President, Indian Culinary Forum in his welcome address spoke of the role of ICF in promoting the cause of Indian cuisine on a global platform and the role of chefs in tourism promotion. He said to make India a Global Culinary Destination we need to document our traditional ethnic, regional cuisines; authenticate and teach these cuisines at our Catering Institutes; hold Food Festivals across world; work out marketing plans and promote India as a Culinary Destination; organise Cuisine Tours in India where foreign guests have a great experience and remember the food they were served.

Chef Arun Kumar Chopra – Chairman Knowledge Summit Indian Culinary forum mentions, “More people are participating in ICF knowledge summits than ever before, and that is because we are celebrating knowledge and organizing panels based on meritocracy and equal opportunity. You will agree with that in today’s day and age, it is extremely important to integrate with the rest of the world and ICF collaboration with TagTaste–Our Knowledge partner enhances our access to knowledge and markets. TagTaste is the world’s first on-line platform for the food industry”

The Summit ended with Mr. Dalip Puri’s, Founder-CEO, Indian School of Hospitality speech. He said, “ICF is an amazing forum with great chefs to young culinary students. Indian Culinary Forum is a wonderful platform to expand the world of cuisine beyond just hotels and restaurants and to encourage bright young talents into the industry”.

Chef Gautam Chaudhry, M.D. Demiurgic Hospitality, Gurugram & Joint Secretary ICF also said, “It’s great to see the passion among the young talents these days. 6th Chef Summit brings in all the industry experts together and give a platform to discuss on the important aspects of the F&B industry”.

Topics discussed at the Chef Summit were:

Session 1: India: Multiple Cuisines, is convergence possible?

• Seasonality & Sensorial driven

• Challenge of Standardization

• Impact on Health & Wellness

• Ingredients through HORECA

• Global Appeal

Session 2: F&B Entrepreneurs – Path to Success

• Why the Success Rate is Less than 20%?

• What’s the Right Recipe of Success (Ideas, Talent, Capital and Execution)?

• Learning’s from Success Stories within India and Overseas

• Future Challenges and Opportunities (Delivery, Robotics, Dark Kitchens, Back to Traditions, Slow Food Movement, Health and Wellness concerns)

Session 3: Building Capabilities & Career Progression

• Work readiness of our fresh graduates (gap between their skill set and industry requirement)

• Structured training & development framework

•Knowledge readiness for emerging consumption channels- transportation, at-work catering, entertainment, and hospitals.

• Industry – Academia Partnership