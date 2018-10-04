Global Mobile Imaging Services Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Mobile Imaging Services Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Mobile Imaging Services Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Mobile Imaging Services.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Mobile Imaging Services Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Mobile Imaging Services Market are Shared Imaging LLC, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Axiom Mobile Imaging, Accurate Imaging, Inc. and DMS Health Technologies, Inc. According to report the global mobile imaging services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Mobile imaging services involve imagining of interior body parts such as tissues, and organs used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. Mobile imaging exposes internal structures hidden by the skin and bones to diagnose and treat disease. Mobile imaging services create a database of regular structure and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities.

Demand for mobile imaging services is mainly driven by an upsurge in the frequency of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, endocrinal disorders, cancer, neurological and lung disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. Furthermore, increase risk of diseases such as musculoskeletal disorders, neural disorders and heart diseases among aged populations due to the extended lifespan of individuals, weak immune system and body strength also to drive the growth of mobile imaging services. Additionally, factors such as growth in consumption of alcohol, inactive lifestyle, smoking and unhealthy eating habits among individuals result in aforementioned diseases which in turn, drives the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

Numerous advantages of mobile imaging systems such as low cost and flexibility, increasing consciousness of mobile imaging services, growth in improvement in digitalization and remote monitoring are estimated to boost the market growth. Increase adoption of mobile imaging services in private and government for modernization of healthcare infrastructure also to boost the market growth. The growing acceptance of mobile imaging units in hospitals is projected to generate beneficial opportunities in upcoming years. On the other hand, the necessity of frequent maintenance for mobile imaging modalities is hampering the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

Among geographies, North America has led the market growth followed by Europe. The growth in the North America region is due to aggressive growth in remote patient monitoring which is contributing towards the growth of these markets. The U.S. is the largest mobile imaging services market, worldwide. Furthermore, these services offer accessibility by reducing the waiting time of patients and this has boosted the market growth in this region.

The report on global mobile imaging services market covers segments such as, types and end-users. On the basis of types the global mobile imaging services market is categorized into bone densitometry, ultrasound imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-ray imaging and computed tomography (CT) scan. On the basis of end-users the global mobile imaging services market is categorized into hospitals, private clinics, gegriatic care, military instituions and ambulatory surgical centers.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile imaging services market such as, VanScan Ltd, InHealth Group, Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Imaging On Site, Inc., Shared Imaging LLC, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Axiom Mobile Imaging, Accurate Imaging, Inc. and DMS Health Technologies, Inc.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mobile imaging services market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mobile imaging services market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile imaging services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mobile imaging services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

