NO2 Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

NO2 sensor is a high temperature device widely used for the purpose of detecting nitrogen oxides in a combustion environment. NO2 gas sensors are a kind of device that helps to detect the concentration of NO2 gas and then convert them into an electrical signal. NO2 gas sensors are used for the purpose of sensing concentration of different flammable and toxic gases and it is witnessing growing demand from the industrial, automotive and petrochemical sector. NO2 gas sensors in the industrial applications are being used for the purpose of detecting gas leakage and also for the purpose of monitoring the indoor and outdoor air quality in different industrial sector. It helps to detect the existence of poisonous and combustible gases and therefore it helps to prevent any sort of mishap. The growth of the Gas Sensor market is highly dependent on the growth of NO2 Sensor market globally.

For purpose of doing in depth analysis, the NO2 Sensor market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications and geography. Based on the application the market has been segmented mainly into four types: automotive interior system, body control modular system, advanced driver assistance system and exhaust system. By type the NO2 Sensor market has been segmented into two types they are like Oxygen (O2) Sensor and the NOx Sensor. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Strengthening government regulations for the purpose of safety at the workplace and the emission control are the primary driving factors for the market for NO2 gas sensors. Low cost of the NO2 sensors and the high efficiency in the micro-electrochemical segment and semiconductor gas industry are the main reason for the purpose of driving the demand for these types of gas sensors. In addition to that rapid growth of usage in the traditional exhaust pipes and top exiting types of exhaust stacks in vehicle application mainly into large trucks is also anticipated to increase the demand of NO2 sensors in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of gas sensor in a positive manner during the forecasted period of 2017-2025.

Some of the leading players operating in the NO2 Sensors market includes DENSO Corporation (Japan), Continental Corporation (Germany), Delphi Corporation (U.K.), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), TRW Automotive Holdings (The U.S.), Valeo (France). LeddarTech, Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems, Amphenol Corporation, Hamlin Electronics, Micralyne, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, CTS Corp., Analog Device, Zettlex UK Ltd among others.

