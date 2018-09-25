Writing Payroll Procedures Effectively

Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Writing Payroll Procedures” attendees will understand how to work around payroll deadlines and staffing shortages. She will also discuss how it doesn’t affect the final

outcome if you want to set up the entire list of procedures needed to be done before getting started or just grab a topic and go—both ways lead to procedures being written with the right organization. The event will be held LIVE on Tuesday, Oct 09, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Modern successful businesses generally require every department to have written procedures for all their tasks. Payroll departments are not exempt from this expectation. Yet many payroll departments are still attempting to get started let alone to finish this long and arduous task. But there are “tricks to the trade” of writing procedures and that’s what this webinar will cover.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Vicki M. Lambert, CPP, is President and Academic Director of The Payroll Advisor™, a firm specializing in payroll education and training. The company offers a payroll news service which keeps payroll professionals up-to-date on the latest rules and regulations. With over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as

over 20 years as a trainer and author, Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Why writing procedures as you are doing them is not the most efficient way

• How to organize your procedure writing process for the best results

• What steps to take to get this monumental task under control?

• How to write each procedure in hours instead of days and weeks with the 30-minute rule

• How a well-written procedure can help promote the importance of payroll in your company and increase understanding of the payroll function

• Got old procedures lying around somewhere? How to revise outdated policies

• How to draft uniform policies and procedures that support compliance with company policies, federal and state laws and regulations and sound fiduciary principles

• How to use the procedure writing process to streamline payroll processes and clean up any “bad habits” that may have accumulated over time How a bit of “whimsy” can actually aid in motivating the department to write the procedures

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

