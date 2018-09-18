Causes And Prevention Measures Of Stomata In Spiral Steel Pipe Weld

The defects that are easily generated in the welded portion of the spiral steel pipe include pores, hot cracks, and undercuts. The weld porosity of the ssaw steel pipe not only affects the tightness of the pipe weld, but also causes the pipe to leak, and it will become the induction point of corrosion, which seriously reduces the weld strength and toughness. The factors causing the weld holes are: moisture, dirt, scale and iron filings in the flux, welding composition and thickness, steel surface quality, steel plate edge treatment, welding process and steel tube forming process.

Flux composition

When the spiral steel pipe is welded with an appropriate amount of CaF2 and SiO2, it will react to absorb a large amount of H2, and form HF which is highly stable and insoluble in the liquid metal, thereby preventing the formation of bubbles in the hydrogen pores. Bubbles occur mostly in the center of the bead. The main reason is that hydrogen is still hidden in the weld metal in the form of bubbles. Therefore, the measure to eliminate this defect is to first remove the rust, oil, moisture and moisture of the wire and weld. The substance is followed by a good drying of the flux to remove moisture. In addition, it is also effective to increase the current, reduce the welding speed, and slow down the solidification speed of the molten metal.

Compared with seamless steel pipe, the thickness of the spiral steel pipe flux is generally 25-45mm, the flux particle size is large, the density is small, the stacking thickness takes the maximum value, and the minimum value is taken; the high current and low welding speed stacking thickness take the maximum value, and vice versa. The minimum value, in addition, when the summer or air humidity is high, the recovered flux should be dried before use. Sulfur cracking (sulphur-induced cracking). A crack generated by the sulfide in the sulfur segregation zone entering the weld metal when the sulfur is segregated with a strong plate (especially soft boiling steel). The reason for this is that hydrogen sulfide is present in the sulfur segregation zone containing iron sulfide having a low melting point and steel. Therefore, in order to prevent this from happening, it is also effective to use semi-killed steel or killed steel with less sulfur segregation belt. Secondly, it is also necessary to clean and dry the weld surface and flux.

Steel surface treatment

In order to avoid the inclusion of iron oxide skin and other debris falling off the unwinding, the surface cleaning device shall be provided. Hot cracks. In submerged arc welding, hot cracks can be generated in the weld bead, especially in the arcing and arc extinguishing craters. In order to eliminate such cracks, a shim plate is usually provided at the arcing and extinction arc, and at the end of the coil-to-welding, the spiral steel pipe can be reversed to be welded into the lamination. Hot cracks are most likely to occur when the weld stress is high, or when the si in the weld metal is high.

Steel sheet edge treatment. Rust and burr removal devices should be installed on the side of the steel plate to reduce the possibility of generating air holes. The position of the cleaning device is preferably installed after the edge milling machine and the disc cutter. The structure of the device is a two-side active wire wheel with adjustable clearance on one side, and the upper and lower sides of the plate are pressed. The incorporation of welding slag. Involving the welding slag is to leave a part of the welding slag in the weld metal.

Weld morphology

The forming coefficient of the spiral steel pipe weld is too small, the shape of the weld is narrow and deep, and the gas and inclusions are not easy to float, and the pores and the slag are easily formed. Generally, the weld bead forming coefficient is controlled at 1.3-1.5, the thick-walled spiral steel pipe takes the maximum value, and the thin wall takes the minimum value. Poor penetration. Internal and external weld metal overlap is not enough, sometimes not welded. This situation is called insufficient penetration.

Reduce the secondary magnetic field

In order to reduce the influence of magnetic partial blow, the connection position of the welding cable on the workpiece should only be far away from the welding terminal, and the partial welding magnetic cable can be prevented from generating a secondary magnetic field on the workpiece. Undercut. The undercut is a V-shaped groove at the edge of the weld along the centerline of the weld. The undercut is generated under conditions where the welding speed, current, voltage, etc. are not appropriate. In which the welding speed is too high, it is more likely to cause undercut defects than the current is not suitable.

Process aspect

Properly reduce the welding speed or increase the current of the spiral steel pipe, thereby delaying the crystallization speed of the weld pool metal to facilitate the escape of gas. At the same time, if the strip delivery position is unstable, it should be adjusted in time to prevent the front axle from being fine-tuned frequently. The rear axle remains shaped, making gas escape difficult.