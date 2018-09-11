Jindal Stainless supports rehabilitation efforts at Kerala

Aiding the relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit state of Kerala, Jindal Stainless donated relief material, including 25,000 stainless steel plates and glasses. In collaboration with Luci solar, USA, 500 solar light have also been sent, which are collapsible and easy to carry. These lights, which can charge during the day and be used as night lights, will be distributed in the worst affected areas. Jindal Stainless presented a token of 5 boxes to Kerala government officials at Kerala House. The relief material, benefitting nearly 5000 families, will be distributed in Alleppey by the on-ground implementation partner, World Vision, in collaboration with the District Collector, Alleppey, Mr S Suhas. Chairperson, JSL Foundation, Smt Deepikka Jindal said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property in Kerala. Rehabilitation of affected families is a long process. This is a small measure to help augment household utilities for people in need”.

Jindal Stainless has been an unwavering partner in the journey of our country. Since inception, the company has been as much a forerunner in societal development, even during crises, as it is in the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Under the aegis of JSL Foundation, Jindal Stainless endeavours to uplift the surrounding communities around its plant locations of Hisar, Haryana and Jajpur, Odisha. The company strives to transform the lives of people in the areas of women empowerment, education and skill development, integrated health care, environment sustainability, community development, and integrated farming.