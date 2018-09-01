“Krishna Leela” by Veena C Seshadri

New Delhi, 31 August 2018: On the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Bharatanatyam program will be organized at Stein Auditorium IHC ,Lodhi Road, New Delhi . The program starts at 7.00 pm on the 4th of September.

Celebrating Krishna Janmastami through Bharatanatyam by Veena C Seshadri, in a margam presentation ,interprets and explores various facets that amplifies the metaphor of the divine.

The program begins with a pushpanjali in Raga-Mishra tilang tala Adi. Pushpanjali, as the name suggests, is an offering of flowers ( Pushpa) from our hand ( Anjali) as a humble salutation to that supreme energy- by whom- through whom and for whom everything in the world happens. Dance composed by Veena C Seshadri offers Manasa Pushpa created by the divine meditative energy to the almighty. The Sahitya of this pushpanjali is on Natya Veda as Panchama Veda created by assembling Recitation from Rigveda, Melody from Sama Veda, Abhinaya from Yajur and Aesthetics of Dance from Atharva Veda.

This is followed by the Main presentation of the day Krishna leela . Invoking and glorifying Lord Krishna’s acts and words that preaches supreme to sublime love, wisdom and intellect to humanity is the centerpiece of today’s recital. Lord Krishna as the Purna Avatara and his Leela’s are adapted to varnam depicting various stories and wonders of the Uttama Parama Purusha of Dwaparayuga.

The next item after varnam is Ashtapadi ,Composed by saint poet Jayadeva “Yahi Madhava, Yahi Keshava”. The Nayaka , the hero here is lord Krishna who is been accused by the Nayika , heroin-Radha for having spent time with another damsel. His red sleepy eyes , drowsy body, the lips that have turned dark, the nail marks on the chest all make it very evident to Radha who feels miserable annoyed and is very angry with krishna .Yahi madhava..!Yahi keshava..!Go away madhava..go away Keshava..I am no more going to believe your words..you have betrayed and cheated me.

The eternal longing of the Jeevatma to unite with the Paramatma is the essence of the next, very popular Devarnama – Krishna nee began baroo by saint poet Vyasa Raya. This dance composition is in 3 layers of perception and imagination.Which begins with vathsalya of Mata Devaki towards little Krishna who wishes to see and play with him, the pinning Radha who awaits for her long-lasting eternal lover Krishna, and finally the longing of poet Sri vaisya rayaru towards the Supreme Lord Krishna.

The programme will conclude with Bhaj Govindam , One of the most popular compositions of Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya sung as a bhajan . It contains the essence of Vedanta and implores the man to think, Who are you? Where have you come from? Why am I amassing wealth, family, but have no peace? what is the truth? What is the purpose of life? Thus trying to awaken a person towards inner self.

All are requested to come to experience the various facets of the lord Krishna.