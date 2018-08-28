Virtual Reality at the PPMA Show 2018

Mariani chooses CAD Schroer’s virtual and augmented reality applications for its trade show presentations, and creates a lasting impression

Also this year CAD Schroer’s customer Mariani will attend the PPMA show in Birmingham. The PPMA show is the UK’s largest processing and packaging machinery exhibition, and is completely free for visitors to attend. CAD Schroer will be supporting Mariani at the show with the latest virtual and augmented reality technologies.

CAD Schroer and Mariani at the PPMA Stand B60

Mariani Presents in Virtual Reality at the show

Mariani is one of the world’s leading suppliers of packaging systems in the food and pharmaceutical industries, and regularly exhibits at international trade shows. Only last year, Ma riani attended the DrinkTec fair in Munich and wanted to present several new machines to its customers. CAD Schroer was able to help Mariani achieve this goal.

AR & VR at the show: An unforgettable experience

Using the latest AR and VR technologies, CAD Schroer has developed solutions that enable Mariani to present its machines and systems virtually. Above all, the mobile technologies at Mariani’s stand open up completely new possibilities and offer the visitor an unforgettable, immersive experience of how machines and complete systems can be presented in VR and AR.

The latest packaging systems presented virtually

Together with CAD Schroer, Mariani is organizing a ground-breaking presentation of augmented and virtual reality using one of its latest machines, the TRM700 LF film shrink-wrapper. This will be presented full-size on the stand in virtual reality, and on a tablet in augmented reality. The extensive system, which was designed using CAD Schroer’s MPDS4 software, can be viewed from any direction, inspected close-up, and virtually walked through in real-time using VR glasses. The live presentation will take place at the Mariani booth (B60).

PPMA Show: The latest innovations in manufacturing

The PPMA Show returns to the NEC from 25-27 September to provide manufacturers with insights into the latest machinery products, technologies and materials. The show will offer visitors a chance to see new machinery in action, find inspiration, new ideas and solutions, gain access to potential new suppliers and evaluate and purchase the latest technology, as well as talk face-to-face with the industry’s leading technical experts.

Visit us at the Mariani stand

PPMA Show 2018 – NEC Birmingham

September 25 – 27, 2018

Booth: B60

