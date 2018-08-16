Global Photovoltaic Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis:

The major growth driver of Photovoltaic Market includes growing population which drives the demand for effective and reliable electricity supply, increasing solar installations with energy storage and stringent government rules and regulations among others.

Hence the market for Photovoltaic is expected to grow at high CAGR (2018-2027).

However, varying weather conditions and high technological cost are the major factors which are hindering the growth of Photovoltaic Market.

Drivers and Restraints:

With the growing population, the demand for reliable and effective electric supply has increased which has resulted in increasing solar panel installations. Also, strict government regulations are driving the photovoltaic market globally. Also, the rising need for energy resources along with government rules to reduce depending on fossil fuels is a major driver for the global photovoltaic market growth. The increasing installation of photovoltaic plants and power stations is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, high technological cost and varying weather conditions are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Global Photovoltaic Market Segmentation:

Globally, the market for photovoltaics can be segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, type, component and region.

The market can be segmented into Multi-Si, Mono-Si, Single Crystal & Polycrystalline, Thin-Film, and others based on technology.

By application, the market can be segmented into residential, non-residential and government. The residential segment is estimated to progress at a steady pace over the forecast period. The popularity of PV systems has been increasing due to its employment in electricity generation, for providing heat for residential buildings at low cost.

Based on materials, the market can be segmented into Poly dimethyl siloxane, Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyolefin, Ionomer, Ethylene vinyl acetate, Polyvinyl butyral, and others.

The market for photovoltaics can be segmented into solar PV market, thin film PV market, concentrated PV market, and others based on type.

The market can be segmented into optics, trackers, cells, modules, and others based on the components.

Regional Analysis:

Owing to the installation and growing production of photovoltaics in regions like Japan, China and Rest of Asia where China being one of the leading countries in PV module production, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market with its largest market share. Europe is expected to show a significant growth rate by the end of 2027. Also, North America market for photovoltaics is sure to grow during the forecasted period (2016-2027). The U.S. government has imposed a multi-layer extension on tax credits for renewable energy plants which is expected to benefit the market growth. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has also laid down safety guidelines and put forward codes, regulations, and standards which govern commissioning, installation, construction, design and operation of these systems to protect public safety, welfare and health.

Industrial Developments:

In May 2016, Kiira Motors Corporation had announced about Africa’s first solar-powered bus which is going to be displayed in United Nations Environmental Assembly this year.

Hanwha Q CELLS Korea Corporation had recently signed a project to set up solar panels across all gas stations in South Korea regions. This project is intended to expand the market demand and increase the development of solar power energy.

Tesla motors and solar city has announced their merger plans in August 2016. Solar city has accepted Tesla motors $2.6 billion offer to buy solar panel installer.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players of the global photovoltaic market include Canadian Solar (Canada), Trina Solar (China), Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi electric corporation (Japan), Jinko Solar (China), and others. Canadian Solar has announced the global launch of the next generation solar modules at Intersolar Europe in June. These modules are highly efficient dual cell bifacial modules.

