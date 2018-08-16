Global Ovulation Test Market Expected to Reach at a Healthy CAGR till 2023

The Global Ovulation Test Market is growing with the steady pace. The Global Ovulation Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global ovulation test market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly due to rising technology driven ovulation monitors. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The market is expected grow with the same trends during the forecast period. The major drivers will be technological advancement for reliable and accurate results from ovulation test kits has spurred the growth the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight women has trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy, due to age, health issues or other factors. For that, companies are introducing advanced kits which will help them to monitor their pregnancy and ovulations. For instance, apps like Glow and Apple’s own Reproductive Health kit in iOS make it easier to record, visualize and aggregate large amounts of data related to the reproductive health of the patients. Moreover, pregnancy management and women and child health gaining importance throughout the world favor the growth of this market. Increase in first pregnancy, complications during pregnancy and demand of reliable technology for pregnancy test kits.

Key Players for Global Ovulation Test Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (Switzerland), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (U.S.), HiLin Life Products Inc. (U.S.) and Fairhaven Health LLC (U.S.)

Other players in this market are: Fertility Focus Limited (U.K.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Accuquik (California), NecLife (India) and Piramal Healthcare (India)

Global Ovulation Test Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for Ovulation Test is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of ovulation test appears to be getting competitive in this region due to increasing first time pregnancy age and gynaecological disorders. Global players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to increase with time during the forecast period. Well established players are entering into new product launches in order to gain competitive edge in this market and to maintain their market position.

Companies like in April 2016, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has launched a First Response Pregnancy PRO Digital Pregnancy Test + App Access. It is the first and only Bluetooth enabled pregnancy test stick which will be available nationwide. This will help the company add-on a product to their portfolio and help to increase the customer base.

Moreover, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., in December 2016, has announced to acquire C.B Fleet Company which manufactures products for feminine care to reach in global market. Furthermore, Swiss Precision Diagnostics a market leader across the globe with wide range of women health brands out of which Accu clear provides a range of products for pregnancy and ovulation test. It has been granted three patents by the U.S. in advanced clear blue ovulation test helping it to maintain its leading position in the market.

This particular market is focussing on product launches and acquisitions as a key strategy, thereby presenting a potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis of Ovulation Test Market:

Globally, Ovulation Test market consists of four regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market. The North American market for Ovulation Test is expected to grow at a CAGR 2.20% which is expected to reach at US$ 900 million from US$ 550 million in 2016 by the end of the forecasted period. Awareness regarding planned pregnancy favor the growth of this market. Europe is the second-largest market for Ovulation Test which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.24%. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Ovulation Test market. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing market. India is expected to be the largest market due to increase population of the country. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

