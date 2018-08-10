Fluorochemicals Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Fluorochemicals Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Fluorochemicals Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Fluorochemicals.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Fluorochemicals Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fluorochemicals Market are Solvay SA, Asahi Glass, Arkema, Honeywell, Dongyue, Pelchem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and Air Products & Chemicals Inc. According to report the global fluorochemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Fluorochemicals are the chemical compounds containing large portion of fluorine. The fluorochemicals have good thermal stability, high resistance and chemical reactivity, thus they are used in various industrial application including air conditioning and refrigeration, aluminum production, electrical & electronics, personal care industries and in several other applications as fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganic fluorochemicals.

Rapidly growing demand of air conditioning and refrigeration systems in the industrial as well as domestic sectors drives the growth of fluorochemicals market worldwide. In addition, the use of fluorochemicals in the various industries such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) industry, food and beverages industry, construction and pharmaceutical industry are rising which likely to boost the growth of fluorochemicals market. However, some fluorochemicals are responsible for the degradation of ozone layer, so as thus several countries government are taking strict measure to reduce the greenhouse emission that is expected to be the restraining factor for the growth of fluorochemicals market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand of aluminum products from various industries such as automotive and aeronautics construction, electronics and others is projected to create the several opportunities in upcoming years.

Air conditioning and refrigeration application segment is expected to dominate the market of fluorochemicals over the forecast period. The rising demand of air conditioning and refrigeration from various industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction and chemicals are contributing in the growth of fluorochemicals market across all over the globe.

Among the geographies, Asia-pacific accounts for the largest market share in the fluorochemicals market. Fluorochemicals are used in the applications such as aluminum production, food and beverages, plastic foams, refrigerants, etc. across various industries that leads to increasing demand of Fluorochemicals among Asia Pacific region is likely to boost the growth of Fluorochemicals market in Asia-pacific region. The growing industrialization is projected to create the several opportunities for fluorochemicals in Asia-pasific region over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global fluorochemicals market covers segments such as, products, applications and end users. On the basis of products the global fluorochemicals market is categorized into fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganic fluorochemicals and others. On the basis of applications the global fluorochemicals market is categorized into air conditioning & refrigeration, aluminum production, electrical & electronics and others. On the basis of end users the global fluorochemicals market is categorized into automobiles, pharmaceuticals industries, consumer goods, foundry chemicals and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of -.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fluorochemicals market such as, DuPont Inc, Daikin, Solvay SA, Asahi Glass, Arkema, Honeywell, Dongyue, Pelchem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fluorochemicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fluorochemicals market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fluorochemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fluorochemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

