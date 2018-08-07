Nation’s Brave honoured in presence of General Bipin Rawat

KVM Trust showcases Pryustu (The Yodha) amidst thunderous applause

Thunderous applause filled the jam packed Zorawar Hall at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Sunday as Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust paid glowing tributes to the Nation’s Brave ahead of this Independence Day.

Chief of Armed Forces General Bipin Rawat along with hundreds of officers from the armed forces, present at the event, witnessed in awe the Kathak adaptation of a solders’ roar as he fearlessly confronts the enemy.

Innovation in Art – Colours of Independent India was the showcase the Trust dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces as Kathak dancer Sanchita Abrol mesmerized the audience with her powerful yet moving act – Pryustu (The Yodha) -Tale of Unsung Heroes.

Through her Kathak dance-drama Pryustu (The Yodha), Sanchita illustrated the life of a soldier, who leaves his home behind to serve the nation. The dance-drama narrated the emotional turmoil of a soldier who yearns for his home as he moves to the battle field, ready to confront his enemy, threatening his homeland.

As the inner voice of a warrior is filled with emotions, the strength embodied in the imagery of courage depicts his desire to protect the country – his heart and his HOME.

Based on classical Dogri poetry penned by Sahitya Akademi Awardee Group Captain Randhir Singh, popularly known as ‘Kunwar Viyogi’ and contemporary English verse “May The Valley Hear Me Roar” by author of Chameleon Lights and Trust member Ayushman Jamwal, Pryustu (The Yodha) beautifully merged two diverse languages and era of poetry to infuse life into the act that depicted sacrifices of the Nation’s Brave.

Curated by Ayushman Jamwal, Innovation in Art – Colours of Independent, a Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust production was also organized to commemorate the 119th birth anniversary of first Maha Vir Chakra recipient Brig Rajinder Singh.

While talking to the media, Ayushman said, “Pryutsu: The Yodha’ is a tribute to our brave jawans who lay down their lives to defend our democracy. It’s a salute to the spirit of service and sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, the first recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra who defended the Kashmir valley from Pakistan’s first invasion in 1947 lives on till this day. Valour is a central pillar of Dogra culture, embodied in the work air warrior Group Captain Randhir Singh. Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust founded in the memory of Group Captain Randhir Singh honours our brave warriors with the power of art – through a unique fusion of poetry and dance. Ahead of Independence Day, the Manekshaw Centre was a fitting venue to honour India’s warriors.”

During the event, a documentary on brave Dogra warrior Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal was also showcased, focusing on the glorious sacrifices of his band of soldiers, who fought bravely against Pakistan and retrieved every inch of land of Jammu and Kashmir falling in the enemy’s hand in the year 1947.

Talking about her performance, Sanchita, a disciple of Padma Shree Shovana Narayan said, “The objective behind all the projects that I choose to do is to re-imagine our cultural communities with Kathak. Dance acts as a means of tying different strands together by a common thread. As a classical dancer, I feel a sense of responsibility to bring the many colours of Indian art and culture to the world. My purpose is to strengthen the bonds within communities and the bonds among communities, ensuring the very fabric of India.”