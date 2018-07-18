Interconnects and Passive Components Market 2018 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market is growing rapidly. High development in the field of technology, need of efficient consumer electronic products, changing trends and high adoption automation into the manufacturing process are some of the key drivers for the market of Interconnects and Passive Components.

Interconnecting components are used in various technological products to connect a variety active and passive components into the control system through an electronic assembly whereas passive components are components which can interrupt, resist and also influence the current flow but does not have capability to control it. High growth in the field of semiconductor manufacturing and high demand for the consumer electronic products is the major factor which is driving the market of Interconnects and Passive Components.

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Interconnects and Passive Components into components and application. By Components, the market has been segmented as Resistors & Inductors, Diodes and Transformers, PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards), Switches, Relays among others whereas on the basis of application, the market has been segmented as consumer electronics, IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial among others.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Interconnects and Passive Components Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Molex, LLC (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the market of Interconnects and Passive Components. High development in field of manufacturing industry and high presence of semiconductor manufacturing gives Asia-Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. North America stands as second biggest market for Interconnects and Passive Components where U.S. is the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries.

Segments:

By Components-

Resistors & Inductors

Diodes and Transformers

PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards)

Switches

Relays

Others

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Information Technology

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Intended Audience:

Technology Providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies

Semiconductor Distributors

Consumer Electronic Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Suppliers

Research Institutes

Government

