Sage Essential Oil Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Sage, or Salvia Officinalis, as it is known in botanical nomenclature system. This essential oil is extracted by steam distillation of sage leaves and is constituted mainly of Aesculetin, Alpha Humulene, Alpha Thujene, Alpha Thujone, Alpha Terpineol, Alpha Terpenines, Alpha Pinene, Alpha Maaliene, Aromadendrene, Beta Pinene, Beta Copaene, Beta Thujone, Borneol, Camphor, Cineole, Caryophyllene Oxide, Camphene, Delta Cadinenes, Linalool, Limonene, Myrcene, Ocimenes, Octenol, Paracymene, Para Cymenol, Salviol, Terpineol, Thujanol and Terpinolene. The health benefits of sage essential oil can be attributed to its properties as an antifungal, antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, antibacterial, cholagogues and choleretic, cicatrizant, depurative, digestive, disinfectant, emmenagogue, expectorant, febrifuge, laxative and stimulating substance.

Sage Essential Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Growing consumer preference for cosmetic products containing natural ingredient is major factor driving growth of sage essential oil market. A shift of preference towards natural and organic beauty products, particularly in the U.S. and European countries, is expected to drive the sage essential oil market growth particularly in these countries.

Sage Essential Oil Market: Segmentation:

Sage essential oil can be segmented into source, application, and distribution channel.

By source, sage essential oil market is segmented into organic sage essential oil and conventional sage essential oil. The organic sage essential oil segment is anticipated to dominate the conventional sage essential oil segment over the years. Organic products are considered to be healthier and pure, thus increasing acceptance for organic labelled products among the consumers is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

Regarding application, sage essential oil is mainly used in cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. Sage essential oil play a pivotal role in the cosmetic industry. The sage essential oil is an antioxidant agent; it is extensively used in the anti-aging process and for several skin treatment. In pharmaceutical industry, it serves as an antiseptic for wounds, surgical incisions, post natal injuries, ulcers, and sores. In the world of trilogy, sage essential oil are tonic and useful for hair conditioning and darkening it.

Sage essential oil is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which includes direct and indirect channels. When it comes to direct channel, they are being used in the process of making many cosmetic products. When it comes to indirect distribution, the market is sub-segmented into medical stores, and convenience stores

Sage Essential Oil Market: Regional Outlook:

Since Sage cultivation is majorly found in Northern parts of America and several other regions of Europe, they hold the significant share in this market. North America and European region are projected to be the largest market in terms of value growth, attributed to growth of cosmetic industry and preference for nutritional enriched products. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. It is estimated that The Middle East and Africa (MEA) will be the fastest-growing region in beauty and personal care products over the next five years. The MEA’s market will grow at a significant rate over the next five years. Owing to this, the ingredient like sage essential oil playing an important role in a world of cosmetics which is expecting to the major factor driving growth in these regions.