Electrical Insulation Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2024

Electrical insulation is a vital need in many sectors where contact with electronic components may be a risk. Electrical insulation consists of materials that don’t allow the passage of electricity; they are a necessity in places such as buildings, where the considerable electrical wiring needs to be insulated in order to protect the inhabitants of the building as well as other devices connected to the same power network. The growth of the construction industry has accordingly been the most important driver for the global electrical insulation market and is likely to aid its stable progress in the coming years.

Rapid infrastructure growth in developing economies such as India and China has propelled the demand from several industries, with the electrical insulation market benefiting from the consistent need for modern construction practices in these dynamic economies. Rapid urbanization in these countries has also driven the construction of residential and commercial buildings, which has also been a vital boost to the electrical insulation market in the region. Accordingly, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global electrical insulation market in the coming years. Steady development of the indigenous construction industry in the aforementioned countries could also lead to further development of technological innovation channels in the coming years, which could also boost the electrical insulation market in the region.

Thermoplastic insulation is likely to dominate the global electrical insulation market in the coming years. Thermoplastics have gained renown due to their cost-effective operation. They are cheaper to produce than conventional insulation materials such as glass or ceramics, and provide a highly effective insulation performance, making their sustained dominance likely in the global electrical insulation market. The high insulation capability of thermoplastics is also unaffected by harsh environmental conditions, which could also be a key driver for the global electrical insulation market.

Electrical insulation is a form of material in which internally present electric charges do not flow freely. This makes it impossible for electric current to be conducted under the influence of an electric field. The main difference between electric insulation and semiconductors and conductors is that the former possesses higher resistivity, while the latter carry current with more ease. A substance is an insulator or a conductor is normally depends on the number of free electrons it possesses, which can be used to carry electric current. An important characteristic of insulating material is its ability to withstand electric stress which is known as dielectric strength. This strength is quoted in kilovolts per millimeter (Kv/mm). Previously, ceramics and glass were the most prominently used electrical insulation material. At present, polymer-based electrical insulation contributes a significant share in the global electrical insulation material market.

Based on type electric insulation is classified as glass, ceramics, thermoplastic and epoxy resin. Electrical insulation material is used in various applications such as cables & transmission lines, power systems, electronic systems, domestic portable appliances, and others. Based on end-use industry, the electrical insulation market can be divided into manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, and others. Modernization of electricity networks, increasing usage of electric appliances, and demand from the increasing population are factors contributing to the expansion of the electrical insulation market.

Consumption of thermoplastic electrical insulation is estimated to increase at a relatively speedy rate during the forecast period. These materials are lightweight, possess high mechanical and electric strength, and also deliver consistent performance in harsh climatic conditions. Thermoplastic electrical insulation also exhibit excellent voltage endurance compared to that of ceramics and a few other materials which makes them the preferred electrical insulation type across all regions.

Demand for electrical insulation material has been dominated by the infrastructure segment followed by transporation and manufacturing. Rising construction activities especially in emerging economies such as India and China along with growing urbanization fuel its requirement for electric insulation during the projected period. Usage of electrical insulation in power systems plays a part as well and this is projected to be the market’s leading application with fast growing rate during the forecast period. A surge in electrical installation activities in developing countries, improved policy regulations related to electricity, and focus on increasing the rural areas’ access to electricity are major drivers of the electric insulation market during the forecast period.

This market for electrical insulation material is highly competitive due to the presence of a large numbers of local players who supply low-quality products at comparatively inexpensive pricing. Key players operating in the global electric insulation market include DuPont, ITW Formex, 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Krempel GmbH, and Haysite Reinforced Plastics.