Clarkston, MI Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Helps Create Your Dream Space

Clarkston, Michigan (webnewswire) June 23, 2018 – Kurtis Kitchen & Bath boasts in over 40 years of experience helping homeowners redesign their kitchen or bathroom to match their family’s needs. Homeowners living in Clarkston will appreciate this one-stop-shop for design help, remodeling services, and installation assistance.

Stunning Kitchen Design with Custom-Made Cabinetry & Quality Appliances

Kitchens are a central focus of your home and tend to be areas homeowners spend a lot of time. If your kitchen is outdated, in disrepair, or lacking in design, you are likely considering a remodel. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath carries a fantastic line of custom-made cabinetry from great brands like KraftMaid, Wellborn, and UltraCraft. They can also help you update appliances with a remarkable line from trusted brands like KitchenAid, Magic Chef Maytag, Whirlpool, Amana, and more.

Using these products, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath can drastically increase your kitchen storage space and greatly improve its functionality while giving your space an effortless boost in style.

Turn Your Bathrooms into Something Beautiful with Remodeling Services

If you want your bathroom to look as beautiful as the rest of your Clarkston home, utilize Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s remodeling services to update countertops, cabinetry, and fixture options in a wide range of looks and styles.

Perfect for a modern home, Kurtis carries the most effective, efficient, state-of-the-art fixtures from brands like American Standard, Delta, Koehler, Toto, and Mountain. Kurtis can also help if you or someone in your family requires a handicap-accessible bathroom by altering layout and features to meet specific needs.

Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

6665 Dixie Hwy

Clarkston, MI 48346

248-707-5082

cmaruska@kurtiskitchen.com

About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is dedicated to providing the best resources possible for clients whether they choose the do-it-yourself route, to contract remodeling services themselves, or to use our partial or complete installation services. They don’t believe that good home improvement should only be available to those with a certain budget, so they provide the lowest prices possible on your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs. This business relies on innovative ideas and family-owned values to continue their success as kitchen and bath cabinet leaders in Michigan.

