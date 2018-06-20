Spine Surgery Products Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Spine Surgery Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Spine Surgery Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Spinal fusion products are used in spinal fusion surgery. The products are involved in removing the damaged disc and replacing it with any fusion products. Non-fusion products are used during spine surgery, which are implanted to treat spine conditions. This also allows the patient to retain its movement and flexibility. The non-fusion products are becoming the treatment of choice, especially for the younger, more active patient. Increase in number of spine surgeries, rise in use of bone grafts and bone morphogenetic proteins in spinal fusion surgery, growing number of spinal surgeries using electrical stimulation devices such as inductive coupling devices, captive coupling devices and other implants drives the market growth rate by 2025.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Spine Surgery Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive

Stryker

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

K2M

Orthofix International

Alphatec

RTI Surgical

B. Braun

Xtant Medical

Wright Medical

SeaSpine

Amedica

Invibio

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Spinal Fusion Products

Non-fusion Products

By End-User / Application

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

