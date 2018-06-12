Physiotherapy Clinic London-Medic Plus Clinic

Our Mission

Medic Plus Clinic motto is to provide high-quality of service and care that works for

the people and ensure they get the best advice. We aim to provide fully integrated

healthcare services all under one roof, founded on the principle that “prevention is

better than cure”

Our Vision

Healthcare is very important for every individual.Thus,Medic plus clinic are always

ready to gives a quick solution to solve any health problems you face with our

professional team in contrast to waiting for weeks for getting been seen and

treated.

What Makes Us Different

We are based in Ealing in West London. We provide immediate appointments

with GPs and a host of other medical and healthcare professionals.

We have exciting plans to introduce new services to make Medic Plus Clinic a

‘one-stop-shop’ for all your medical requirements, so please check back or join

our mailing list!

•GP Consultations including a full range of blood test and GP led investigations

•An Immunisation & travel vaccination clinic in Ealing where our team of specialist travel

nurses offer advice and all the vaccinations you may require for foreign travel including

Yellow Fever

•A range of occupational health and other medicals.

