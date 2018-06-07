Wave and Tidal Energy Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Wave and Tidal Energy Market by type (wave energy, and tidal energy) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Wave and Tidal Energy Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Wave and Tidal Energy Market. According to report the global wave and tidal energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wave and tidal energy market cover segment such as type. The type segment includes wave energy, and tidal energy.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wave and tidal energy market such as, Product Portfolio, Carnegie Wave Energy, Ocean Renewable Power Company Llc, Tenax Energy, Atlantis Resources Ltd., S.D.E Energy Ltd., Aquamarine Power Ltd., Pelamis Wave Power, Aquagen Technologies, and Marine Current Turbines Ltd.

