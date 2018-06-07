Boutique Yoga Studio YogaUP Making Waves In Hong Kong

World Yoga Champion and Founder Chaukei Ngai Driving The Growth

Hong Kong, June 7th, 2018: In today’s face paced life, where everyone is chasing a schedule, yoga provides the means to restore one’s physical and mental balance. It is not surprising therefore that busy executives, students and homemakers alike enrol for yoga classes to keep their bodies and mind in fine fettle.

In Hong Kong there is a buzz around the boutique yoga studio YogaUP, founded by Chaukei Ngai, a young mother who has the distinction of being a certified holistic health councillor. That apart, she is the 2013 winner of the prestigious International Yoga Sports Federation Championship.

Says, Ngai, “ I am a person who straddles cultures having been raised in Canada and now living here in Hong Kong with my young son, spreading awareness about the benefits of practising yoga across ages, sizes, shapes and cultures.”

Practicing and teaching an eclectic range of the various streams of yoga including Bikram Yoga, Anna Forest Yoga, Yoga Therapy and Ayurvedic medicine, she has carved a unique niche for herself among thousands of yoga practitioners in Hong Kong. Her popularity as a stellar yoga instructor and a prominent woman entrepreneur can be gauged from the fact that she has collaborated with corporates like Adidas Hong Kong, Dream Cruises Hong Kong, Mulberry Hong Kong, Venille Suite Campaign and a slew of other organizations.

Her client list comprises of the who’s who of the Hong Kong fashion, beauty and travel and lifestyle companies. Going forward one can expect this psychology graduate from York University, to grow her already very popular boutique yoga studio YogaUP to even greater size and turnover.

