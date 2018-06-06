Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Salt Lake City Office on 35th Anniversary

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Salt Lake City office opened in 1983, and is located in Sandy, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains.

Utah is a hub for new start-up companies and tech-savvy entrepreneurs in advanced technologies for industrial and commercial applications, including aftermarket automotive, fitness, cellular, medical, military and defense.

“Future Salt Lake has played an integral role in the growth of this market the past 35 years,” said Bert Wandtke, General Manager for Utah, Idaho and Montana. “It has been our privilege to deliver customized supply chain solutions for many of these companies, allowing them to optimize their production as well as revenue potential.”

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Salt Lake City team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

