Headline: DHANYAMLA DHARA – South Panchakarma (Kerala)

This threptic therapy effectively works as an inflammation treatment & ensures the pain relief. This therapy includes pouring of a warm medicated oil from a hung vessel a small continuous and constant stream over the body or affected area. It gave benefits like. It revitalizes the patient’s body, improves immunity, relieves body ache and muscle spasms, improves skin complexion. Also, it is an effective remedy for the treatment of conditions like swollen joints, hemi plegia, neurological, arthritis, spondylitis, rheumatism etc.

Dhanyamla Dhara is an Ayurvedic therapy. It effectively works as an inflammation treatment and ensures pain relief. It can be say in another word as specially fermented medicinal therapy. Over the body or effected area of the patient, Dhanyamla Dhara spreads it’s curing effect. It also known as a massage therapy. It’s something different. Dhanyamla Dhara is a special kind of Ayurvedic massage therapy and it’s not so common as other massage therapies in Ayurveda. Dhanyamla Dhara assures many advantages and of course it’s a unique Ayurvedic massage therapy.

It gives benefits like

1. Improves blood circulation.

2. Revitalizes the patient’s body.

3. Improves immunity.

4. Relieves body ache and muscle spasms,

5. Improves skin complexion.

The Dhanyamla Dhara Ayurvedic massage therapy has certain other effective remedies on treatment of conditions like swollen joints, hemi plegia, neurological disorders, arthritis, spondylitis, rheumatism etc.Warm herbal liquid is poured from a hung vessel over the affected parts of the body. There are so many Ayurvedic ingredients are using for this Dhanyamla Dhara Ayurvedic massage therapy. In the world of Ayurveda, this very special therapy which called as Dhanyamla Dhara keeps a prominent position as the apart exposure of a uniqe massage device. While comparing to other Ayurveda massages, the Dhanyamla Dhara requires more Ayurvedic ingredients.

In Kerala, Dhanyamla is also known as ‘veppukkadi’. Dhanyamla Dhara is a special type of treatment and derived from the word cereals (dhanya) and vinegar (amla). For Dhanyamla preparation navara rice, horse gram, millet, citrus fruits and dried ginger are used. For this treatment traditional vessels are used. During the treatment the body is covered with a cloth for maintaining the heat. The duration of the treatment is 45 to 50 minutes depending up on the conditions of the patient. As per the instructions of the physician Dhanyamla dhara is done partly or full body. The course of the treatment is depend on the instructions of the physician may vary to seven days, 14 days etc.

The benefits of Dhanyamla Dhara are compacting obesity, reducing inflammations, and muscular pain and activates nerves, remedy for hemiplegia paralysis, rheumatic complaints also.

For those who wish to seek best Ayurvedic treatment in Nagpur, call Parijatak and get in touch with the experts.

