Edge Analytics Market Analysis 2017-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period The Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). With such a pace MRFR anticipates the Global Edge Analytics Market to reach up to USD 11 Billion by 2023, at 31% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Edge Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, business application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and diagnostic analytics. Out of these, the predictive analytics type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its nature of predicting the outcomes of business environment before the actual occurrence of events.

The Edge Analytics Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the emergence of IoT and proliferation of massive amount of data through connected devices. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Edge Analytics market has been increasing.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Apigee Corporation (U.S.)

AGT International Inc. (Switzerland)

Foghorn Systems (U.S.)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Analytic Edge (India)

Prism Tech (U.K.)

Edge Analytics Market Segmentation:

The edge analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, business application and vertical. The component segment comprises of solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of enterprises deploying edge analytics solutions.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of edge analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in edge analytics market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and well established infrastructures in that region.

Market Research Analysis:

The global edge analytics market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global edge analytics market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence the growth rate as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, edge analytics market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by advent of internet of things and emerging advanced technologies in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of edge analytics market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of edge analytics market. The small and medium enterprises market in Europe region contributed for larger share of revenue while the industrial market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

