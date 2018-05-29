Orphan Diseases Market Segments Analysis by Legend Key Players Strategies and Forecasts Till 2022

Global Orphan Diseases Market also known as rare disease is growing rapidly. It affects a very small percentage of the Global population. Most of the orphan diseases are genetic and is remains throughout the life of the patient. There are no exact number of diseases available but approximately there are about 7000 different rare diseases and disorders throughout the globe.
Global Orphan Diseases Market is expected to grow at the average CAGR of 24.9% constantly throughout this period 2015-2022. It is also expected that this market which was US$ 121.6 billion in 2015 will grow to US$ 576.9 billion by 2022. However due to lack of awareness, correct diagnosis, correct treatments and availability of healthcare facilities are inhibiting the growth of the Global Orphan Diseases Market.
Key Players for Global Orphan Diseases Market
Some of the key players in this market are: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Alexion (US), Sanofi (French), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Merck & Co., Inc (US), AbbVie Inc. (US)
Regional Analysis for Global Orphan Diseases Market
Considering the Global scenario of this market, North American region is believed to be the largest market of the Global Orphan Diseases Market. Moreover the European market is also growing and is the second largest market for Global Orphan Diseases. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific’s orphan disease market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth with respect to this market.
