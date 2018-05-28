Cameron Hoy is the Managing Director of Ticketek Australia which is the prominent premiere ticketing and digital marketing company. he is liable for all venue, promoter and sporting company partnerships and all e-commerce channels. Being having experience of 25 year in the technology, e-commerce, media and entertainment industries, it constantly assists the customers through innovative marketing and technology solutions.

Cameron Hoy becomes a part of Ticketek Australia in 2007 at a time of rapid change in ticketing and e-commerce, throughout his 11 years at Ticketek, he has played a significant role in reshaping the service providing of the enterprise to deliver vast advantage to Ticketek’s clients and clients.

Cameron Hoy TEG is Australasia’s main ticketing, live entertainment and statistics analytical corporation. The included business is a marketplace leader in promoting live sports entertainment and leisure, a company of essential ticketing, era and e-commerce offerings and a major participant in facts technological know-how and analytics, digital marketing and customer research.

Today TEG stands because of the Asia Pacific’s biggest various entertainment business, the top-rated ticketing company in Australia and New Zealand and a dynamic participant in the statistics technology, digital and technology space. Cameron Hoy Ticketek offers ticketing services to most fulfilling venues which comprises the Melbourne Cricket Ground, GIO Stadium, Westpac Stadium, Qudos Bank Arena, Perth Arena, Rod Laver Arena, , Sydney Cricket Ground, ANZ Stadium, Allianz Stadium, Suncorp Stadium, Adelaide Oval, AAMI Park, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Enmore Theatre.

• Location: Sydney, Australia

Work:

– Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer @ Nine Live

– Managing Director: Ticketek Australia @ Ticketek

– Director of Sales and Marketing @ Ticketek Australia

Education: 1988 1989 Graduate Trainee Program in Advertising Strategy / Planning @ Australian Federation of Advertising

