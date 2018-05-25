GLOBAL RESPIRATORY INHALERS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- Respiratory inhalers are the devices which are used to control the respiratory conditions by directly inhaling the drug into the respiratory tract. Respiratory inhalers are used to assist a patient encountering breathing problems resulting from respiratory disorders such as fibrosis, asthma, COPD and ARDS and others.

The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market is expected to reach USD 33,572.9 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Globally, on the basis of type, manually operated inhalers account for the largest market share of 89.9%, of the market in 2016. The massive share is majorly attributed to the widespread availability and use of the conventional inhaler devices and the lack of awareness and the lesser availability of the digital and smart inhaler devices in all parts of the world. However, the market is changing and Digital inhalers & smart inhaler segment will show a rapid growth globally after 2018.

Globally, On the basis of application, COPD will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023, as the number of COPD patients is on the rise and patients need a concrete treatment method to counter the disease. Moreover, many awareness programs and campaigns have been started in the last few years in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global respiratory inhalers market include Adherium Limited

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Propeller Health

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Study objectives of Respiratory Inhalers market:

Ø To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Medical devices manufacturers

• Medical devices distributors

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

• Metered Dose Inhalers will be the fastest growing product segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023

• COPD will be the fastest growing Application segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023

• North America held the largest market share of 35.1% in 2016, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific market is expected to reach by USD 7,841.3 million by 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

