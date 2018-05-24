Automotive E-Commerce Market Global Research Report 2018

Market Research Future published research report on Global Automotive E-Commerce Market 2018 – Forecast to 2023, provides detailed Automotive E-Commerce Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Size, Share, Opportunity, and Regional Forecast. Automotive E-Commerce Market is to expand at the highest growth rate by.

Automotive E-Commerce Market Highlights:

The global E-commerce industry is in a state of expansion with consolidation. More consumers are buying digitally, and worldwide retail E-commerce sales are rising. At the same time, the major international players such as Amazon and Alibaba are widening their reach by buying up smaller local platforms, especially in flourishing e-commerce markets.

Automotive E-Commerce Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global automotive e-commerce market include Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), eBay Inc. (U.S.), Taobao (China), Tmall.com (China), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China). Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (U.S.), JD.com, Inc. (China), Snapdeal (India), Denso Corporation (Japan), and American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc.(U.S.) are among others.

Market Drivers:

The automotive e-commerce market is driven by numerous factors such as aging vehicle fleet, growth of global e-commerce industry, and digitization of channels and interfaces. Factors such as higher price transparency, and greater diversity of parts also support its growth. Rise in internet penetration, per capita income of the consumers, and the number of online shoppers also add to the growth.

The market is expected to witness growth opportunities as the major players in the market are collaborating with parts and repair information systems for promoting their automotive e-commerce business. Providers are also offering repair manuals and repair webinars for enabling the customers for proper installation of the automotive parts. E-tailers also offer professional customer hotline for ensuring that the right parts are ordered. However, the identification of damaged parts and installation of the online purchased parts are expected to hinder the market growth. Also, the players witness certain challenges due to the options of variable payment methods, same day delivery policies, and handling the return request of the customers. Thus, the automotive e-commerce market is expected to expand at ~6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Automotive E-Commerce Market can be segmented in one key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding

Segmentation by Product – Braking, Steering & Suspension, Universal Joints, Gaskets, Wipers, Filters, Lighting & Spark Plugs, Wheels and Tires

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The global market is segmented on the basis of geography in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe region is expected to dominate the growth of the automotive e-commerce market over the forecast period. Europe is one of the major markets for automotive e-commerce due to the growth in e-commerce. The adoption of e-commerce ensures a greater degree of flexibility and customization spending by purchasers of the automotive components. The growing inclination of consumers towards cross-border online shopping, highlights an increasing realization that buying from another country, where the cost are low, would involve lower prices and a wider range of products or brands. The internet, as a channel, will benefit greatly from the growing consumer awareness about cross-border purchasing because of its immediate advertising potential and the ease and speed, with which businesses can offer their products at best prices.

