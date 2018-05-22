Cowhide Western Furniture – Fall in Love With Our Rustic Leather Furniture Collection

There is something we all love about rustic furniture. Rustic furniture will always leave an impression on people when they notice it. Rustic furniture has a distinct distressed appearance to it. Rustic furniture appears natural as it graciously showcases its characteristics such as splits, cracks, knotholes, and uneven edges.

Items that are generally considered under rustic furniture are chairs, tables, and cabinets. It is very easy to fall in love with rustic furniture and today more people want to accommodate their homes with rustic furniture.

Rustic furniture is unique and its original characteristics such as splits, knotholes and uneven edges are the reasons why people buy it.

Cowhide Western Furniture specializes in manufacturing rustic furniture from pine wood. The process involves kiln drying the hardwood which allows the hardwood to continually react to changing temperature and weather condition.

Our woods feature grains that allow us to create different textures and tone variations. Each texture and tone that we create is unique and you will never find two furniture products with same texture and tone.

The implementation of other items such as copper, wrought iron, metal, and glass helps in making our furniture unique.

When it comes to rustic seating furniture, we use only high-quality top grain and full-grain leather from Europe and South America. Among the two leather types mentioned, top grain leather is considered to be the most durable leather type and it also requires minimal processing before bringing it into the furniture industry.

If top grain leather is properly taken care of, it can certainly last for generations to come.

Alright, we have our rustic wood, we have top quality leather but how do we put them together? Here is where wooden frames are used. The wooden frames that we use are made of solid wood. We reinforce all wood pieces and glue them together. Even if these wooden frames have cavities, we fill them up with chipboard material to enhance its durability.

What is a seating furniture without good comfort? Unlike other seating furniture manufacturers, we implement special suspension system which we call high suspension webbing system. It is a durable and stable suspension system that does not get damaged easily.

If you are looking for a store that sells rustic leather furniture in the USA, visit our website https://www.cowhidewesternfurniture.com/ and browse through our collection of custom western furniture. You can contact us by calling upon the number 888-643-5117. We are looking forward to building you a masterpiece of high-quality furniture.