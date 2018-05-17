Poland Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Poland Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022- By Freight Mode (Land & Pipeline Freight, Sea Freight & Air Freight), By International & Domestic Freight Forwarding, By Major Flow Corridors (European Countries, Asian Countries, North American Countries & Rest of the World) and By Normal & Express Delivery” provides a comprehensive analysis of freight forwarding market in Poland. The report covers Poland freight forwarding market size, market segment by freight mode (land & pipeline freight, water freight and air freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding, by major flow corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), by delivery (normal and express), competitive landscape of major players in Poland logistics market (company profile of PKP Cargo, DSV Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Lotos Kolej Sp. Z o. o., Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o., DB Schenker, DHL Poland, DPD Polska, Rhenus and Raben Group) and Poland freight forwarding market future outlook and projections. The report provides with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Introduction and Market Size

Freight forwarding industry has been the largest contributor of revenues to the logistics market in Poland. The freight forwarding market has witnessed double digit growth during 2012-2017. The highest contributor to the freight forwarding market in 2016 was the transportation through land, which included transport through road, rail and pipeline. In 2016, road and rail transport contributed highest to the total freight forwarding market whereas pipeline and water transport followed the segment. The accession of Poland to the EU in 2004 has opened the gates of the EU countries for the Polish industries. Strong interconnectivity of the EU countries through road and rail has propelled the Polish freight forwarding industry forward.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Freight Mode

Poland freight forwarding market has been majorly dominated by land and pipeline freight. Road freight has the highest share owing to higher number of deliveries that take place through roads. Majority of trade flow of Poland is with its neighboring European countries, and a wide road network in the EU makes road the highest used transportation mode. Moreover, the deliveries that are done by air, sea or rail are further transferred to the destination by road transport from port or station. Rail freight has accounted for the second largest revenue share in the freight forwarding market. Rail freight is followed by pipeline which is a major mode of transporting oil, gas and certain chemical products within Poland, and across international borders.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by International and Domestic Freight Forwarding

International freight forwarding has been the major contributor of revenues to the overall freight forwarding industry in Poland owing to the free flow of trade between Poland and other EU countries. The top export destination of Poland include Germany, the U.K. Czech republic, France, Italy, and the Netherlands while the top import destinations are Germany, China, Russia, Italy, the Netherlands, and France. FMCG, e-commerce and retail sector have witnessed substantial growth in the country. Growth in these sectors positively contributed to the growth of domestic freight forwarding market.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Major Flow Corridors

Owing to free trade agreement, the flow corridor between European Countries and Poland is the largest contributor in the freight forwarding market. The top importers from Poland in Europe include Germany, the U.K. Czech Republic, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. The major Asian countries that trade with Poland include China, South Korea, Japan and India. Poland’s exports to Asian countries include products such as machinery, rubber articles, electronic products, textiles, processed food, chemicals, motor vehicles and tyres. The two way trade between the US and Poland has grown over the past decade which has also amplified the revenues of the logistic industry from this region.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Normal and Express Delivery

Normal deliveries have dominated the freight forwarding market over the years in Poland. As per the global competitive index, Poland is making strides in terms of improvement in the quality of infrastructure. Owing to this, the time taken by transport vehicles for domestic and international deliveries has decreased significantly. This is one of the reasons for the dominance of normal deliveries in the freight forwarding market. The market has limited number of players providing express services primarily owing to the lesser demand for express services. B2B segment lead the market in express delivery due to higher demand. B2C sales via express delivery have risen over the years with the rise in e-commerce industry of the country.

Poland Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections

Poland has transformed as a powerhouse for the transport and logistics market. The industry has showcased strong growth momentum backed by entering the EU and opening up European markets. The Polish freight forwarding market is expected to be driven by the rising industrial activities, growing e-commerce industry, rising purchasing power, elevated demand for food, upcoming infrastructural projects and focused investment by the government in development of the industry. Free trade agreement between Poland and other countries, especially in Europe is expected to create a positive market for the country. Not only European countries, Poland is on a drive to increase the trade flows with countries in other regions as well.

